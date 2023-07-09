An animal welfare group said a video clip shows a group of men allegedly beating the dog to death after it was knocked down while trying to cross a road.

PETALING JAYA: Police have launched an investigation into allegations that a group of men had beaten a dog to death with sticks, after it was knocked down by a motorcycle while trying to cross a road at nighttime.

Penang police chief Khaw Kok Chin told FMT that an investigation paper has already been opened into the matter.

“The district police chief will issue a statement,” he said, without disclosing the name of the district where the incident took place.

Earlier, animal welfare NGO Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia shared a video of the incident showing at least two men repeatedly hitting something with sticks, though the purported dog cannot be seen.

Another video allegedly showed the dog lying lifeless on the ground.

The NGO said the incident happened at a village road, with the dog hit by a motorcycle after suddenly trying to cross the road.

It claimed the injured dog then attempted to run away and hide in a drain, but the men then started assaulting the animal.