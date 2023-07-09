The Selangor caretaker menteri besar responds to Sanusi Nor’s suggestion the state’s development is solely due to its proximity to Kuala Lumpur.

GOMBAK: Selangor caretaker menteri besar Amirudin Shari has hit back at his Kedah counterpart, Sanusi Nor, over his suggestion that Selangor’s development was solely due to its proximity to Kuala Lumpur.

“This is his problem … he can see ‘clearly’ when he looks at other states but not when it comes to his own state, but fret not, I will be in Kedah next week.

“I will explain to him how to develop Kedah, to realise its potential like Selangor,” he told reporters after an event here today.

On Thursday, Sanusi claimed that Selangor’s development was not due to the policies of the Pakatan Harapan state government, but mere good fortune from being located close to Kuala Lumpur.

He also said Selangor could not be considered an exemplary PH state as it only rides on the benefits and shared fortunes from being near the capital city and financial hub of the country.

Yesterday, former Kapar MP G Manivannan said the progress of any state or federal territory is the product of policies put in place by the relevant government, not merely geographical factors.

The PKR central leadership council member claimed that Kedah would be more developed if it had been led by a menteri besar like Amirudin for a full term.

Amirudin also urged Sanusi to focus on Kedah, which he described as “lagging far behind” neighbouring Penang in terms of investment and economy.

“Kedah still contributes only around 5% (to the country’s economy),” he said.

