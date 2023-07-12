Jasmine Loo can shed light on the 1MDB scandal, says home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

PUTRAJAYA: A former associate of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, was arrested by the police last Friday.

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said Jasmine Loo was remanded the next day to assist in investigations over the 1MDB scandal.

Saifuddin told a press conference today Loo is believed to have information on the matter.

“Her lawyer has stated that she is ready to offer her cooperation to the police and government,” he said.

Saifuddin said the investigations are being held under Section 409 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust.

A warrant of arrest had been issued for Loo, a former 1MDB general counsel, in 2018.

Loo had been missing since May 2018, along with several other key individuals linked to the 1MDB scandal – former SRC International CEO Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil, former 1MDB executive director Tang Keng Chee and Geh Choh Heng.

All four left Malaysia just before the 14th general election on May 9, 2018.

The authorities later sought Interpol’s assistance to track them down.

In May, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) brought back Kee Kok Thiam, a businessman who was an aide to Low.

Kee disappeared in 2018 but turned up at Terminal 2 of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 3.30am on May 3. He was called to MACC’s headquarters the same day.

However, he died of a stroke within the same month. Police ruled out foul play and classified his death as “sudden death”.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.