Umno, MCA, DAP and Amanah leaders say one’s religion or race has nothing to do with corruption.

PETALING JAYA: Sanusi Nor’s claim linking corruption to non-Muslims can create misgivings between Muslims and non-Muslims, a DAP leader said as criticism continues to mount against the caretaker Kedah menteri besar.

Khoo Poay Tiong said Sanusi’s remarks gave the impression that all non-Muslims were involved in corruption. This, he said, was irresponsible and detrimental to race relations.

Sanusi, who is also the Perikatan Nasional election director, should not resort to such “nasty” tactics to win at the polls, the DAP CEC member said.

“People on the ground do not view things solely from the Muslim or non-Muslim lens.

“But politicians like Sanusi will destroy this country by making such unreasonable claims just to emerge as a champion,” Khoo told FMT.

Sanusi had claimed yesterday that non-Muslims were the ones who got arrested the most for giving and receiving bribes.

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook asked Sanusi to furnish proof to back his claim or issue a public apology if he could not do so.

Loke also said corruption should not be linked to any particular race.

Umno Supreme Council member Razlan Rafii shared Loke’s view, adding that when it came to corruption, it all boiled down to the individual.

“Don’t fan racial flames, it has nothing to do with race,” Razlan told FMT.

Amanah leader Sany Hamzan said no religion encouraged its followers to be involved in corruption.

He said Sanusi should not seek cheap publicity but should focus instead on government policies.

“Whether the perpetrators are Chinese, Malays or Indians, as long as they are Malaysians, we do not agree with corrupt practices,” he said.

MCA vice-president Ti Lian Ker said corruption was considered a social disease with no ties to any specific race.

He said the government should take stern action against political parties that harped on 3R (race, religion and royalty) issues.

He said PAS and DAP had frequently used 3R as a weapon to garner support and votes. “They succeeded because today PAS is the largest party in PN, and DAP is the largest party in PH. This shows that 3R issues are easily exploited to get votes,” he said.