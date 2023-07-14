Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng has urged the police to take swift action against the caretaker Kedah menteri besar.

PETALING JAYA: Another police report has been lodged against Sanusi Nor, this time over the caretaker Kedah menteri besar’s claim that non-Muslims make up the majority of people arrested for giving and receiving bribes.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng lodged the report at the Kepong police station today, describing Sanusi’s statement as “racist” and seditious.

“I hope the police do not waste any time and take legal action (against Sanusi) swiftly,” the DAP man said in a statement.

In an episode of the Keluar Sekejap podcast, Sanusi claimed there was data that showed that non-Muslims make up the majority of those arrested for giving and receiving bribes.

He also accused DAP of claiming that “Malay leaders are corrupt” and “cannot be trusted”.

Several Pakatan Harapan leaders have slammed Sanusi over his remarks, with DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook challenging the PAS leader to show evidence to back his claim.

Yesterday, several PKR members in Selangor also lodged police reports against Sanusi for allegedly insulting the Sultan of Selangor at a ceramah recently.

Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain later said the police had started investigating Sanusi over his statement involving the sultan.