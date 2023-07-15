The prime minister said he gave instructions for the purchase after his talks with SpaceX founder Elon Musk yesterday.

PETALING JAYA: The government is to buy 40 units of Starlink internet devices for use in universities, colleges and schools across the country, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He said the decision was made after he had an online meeting yesterday with Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX. Others at the meeting were investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz and communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil.

“So, after the meeting, I told Fahmi yesterday to purchase the devices immediately, and we’ll install them at universities that need them,” Berita Harian reported Anwar as saying.

Starlink is a satellite communications device from SpaceX which provides internet links through the SpaceX constellation of satellites in low-earth orbit.

Anwar said Starlink can also be used to generally improve internet coverage in rural areas.

However, the devices would be installed at learning institutions first before being implemented elsewhere.

“This (Starlink) is a small device, but it can transform a slow internet connection to a fast one immediately. If there’s no internet access here, it would enable (it), because the device communicates directly with the satellite,” he said.