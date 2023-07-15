This came after the assistant manager of a convenience store reported a man had used counterfeit RM100 notes to buy Touch ‘n Go top-up coupons.

GEORGE TOWN: Police have arrested two men in connection with the circulation of fake RM100 notes here.

Timur Laut district police chief Soffian Santong said one suspect was arrested here and the other in Jalan Tebrau, Johor, both on Wednesday.

He said the arrests were made after the assistant manager of a convenience store on Jalan Macalister here reported that a man had used suspected counterfeit RM100 notes to buy Touch ‘n Go top-up coupons.

“Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the first suspect in George Town area at 11.30pm.

“In a follow-up raid on his house in Bukit Mertajam, police seized several items, including handphones, clothes and seven pieces of Touch ‘n Go top-up coupons.

“The suspect claimed to have bought 30 pieces of fake RM100 notes for RM1,000 from a man he befriended on Instagram,” he said in a statement today.

He said police subsequently arrested the second suspect in Johor on suspicion of selling counterfeit RM100 notes.

Both suspects have been remanded for seven days for investigation under Section 489B of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Barat Daya district police said they had sealed eight motorcycles under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 during a traffic operation targeted at illegal racers.

In a statement, they said 30 summonses were also issued for various traffic offences in the operation from 12.30am to 4am today.