The woman paid the RM100 fine after admitting she was wrong for allowing her female worker cut a Muslim man’s hair, says Chinese Federation chief.

PETALING JAYA: The Kota Bharu Municipal Council (MPKB) has fined a hair salon owner RM100 for allowing her female worker to cut the hair of a Muslim male customer.

The incident occurred at the female owner’s premises located in the town last week.

Kelantan Federation of Chinese Associations president Oie Poh Choon said the salon owner paid her fine to the council four days ago.

“I accompanied the woman to MPKB’s office to settle her fine and she admitted committing the offence.

“She acknowledged her mistake and claimed she had forgotten the by-laws,” he said.

Oie was quoted by the New Straits Times as saying that the woman was found to have breached the council’s by-laws which dictate that non-Muslim female hairdressers are not allowed to offer haircut services to Muslims of the opposite sex.

He said he hoped that MPKB would brief salon owners on its existing rules as many seemed to have forgotten them.

“Before we go any further, it’s important to note that this is not a new regulation. To be safe, we just have to follow the rules to avoid unwanted consequences,” he said.

It is learnt that the female worker of the salon had cut the hair of the male customer who went there with his family members last week. The salon was issued a compound notice by MPKB’s enforcement officers.

This incident comes a month after a non-Muslim boutique owner was fined for breaching the council’s by-laws on “indecent clothing” for wearing shorts at her shop.