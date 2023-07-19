Chief minister Hajiji Noor says the RM300 million in special grants from Putrajaya is a ‘clear indication’ of what is due to the state.

PETALING JAYA: Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor said the RM300 million in special grants from the federal government this year is another clear indication the state is on the right path towards getting its entitlement under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.

Hajiji said he welcomed the RM40 million increase for Sabah compared with the RM260 million grant Putrajaya announced for the state in January.

“Be assured that we will not rest until Sabah gets what is owed to her as enshrined in MA63.

“This is an interim solution and, as mentioned by (deputy prime minister) Fadillah Yusof, negotiations are ongoing with a separate committee to determine and finalise the formula for the annual special grants for the two Bornean states within a year,” he said, according to the Borneo Post.

Hajiji also said Sabah would continue to fight for the special grant entitlement under Article 112C and Part IV in the Tenth Schedule, as well as Article 112D of the Federal Constitution, which provides for a formula and review of the 40% net revenue entitlement.

Yesterday, Fadillah, who is MA63 committee chairman, announced that Sabah and Sarawak will both receive RM300 million in special grants this year from the federal government.

Sabah and Sarawak are entitled to special grants under Article 112C of the constitution.

In January, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that the special grant for Sarawak had been raised to RM300 million, while Sabah would receive RM260 million.

This is pending an agreement on the formula for the special grants.

Anwar had also said the special grants would be reviewed every five years so that a more “reasonable” sum could be allocated.