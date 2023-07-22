On Tuesday, PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim had also announced that Amirudin Shari will continue to lead Selangor if the coalition retains the state.

SHAH ALAM: Aminuddin Harun and Chow Kon Yeow will remain as the Negeri Sembilan menteri besar and Penang chief minister, respectively, if Pakatan Harapan retains the two states in the Aug 12 elections, says PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the PKR president and prime minister, told a PKR ceramah here tonight the decision to retain Aminuddin was reached after a discussion with Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to “continue the (good) work in Negeri Sembilan”.

He said the move to retain Chow as the Penang chief minister was welcomed by PKR, adding that Chow “takes care of people of all races”.

“Hence, we have agreed to retain him as well,” he said.

On Tuesday, Anwar had also announced that Amirudin Shari will remain the Selangor menteri besar if PH retains the state in the polls. He said Selangor had achieved a strong track record of attracting investments under Amirudin.

Earlier this month, DAP announced that Chow would be nominated for a second term as chief minister should PH be returned to power in Penang.

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said the decision had received Anwar’s blessings as PH chairman.

