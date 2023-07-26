KUALA LUMPUR: Caretaker menteri besar Sanusi Nor will defend his Jeneri seat in the Kedah state polls, with PAS contesting the lion’s share of the 36 state seats.
Apart from Sanusi, Perikatan Nasional will also be fielding former Harimau Malaya captain Baddrol Bakhtiar in Gurun, while former national midfielder Radhi Mat Din will stand in Alor Mengkudu.
The two former footballers will be contesting as PAS members.
PN, however, dropped four of its executive councillors in the previous government from the line-up.
They are Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail, Azman Nasrudin, Firdaus Ahmad and Dr Robert Ling, who were elected representatives for Guar Chempedak, Lunas, Kuah and Sidam, respectively.
Former executive councillors who will be defending their seats are Dr Hayati Othman (Tokai), Siti Aishah Ghazali (Merbau Pulas), Halimaton Shaadiah Saad (Bukit Kayu Hitam), Wan Romani Wan Salim (Bukit Pinang) and Najmi Ahmad (Kupang).
In total, PAS will field candidates in 21 seats, while Bersatu will contest in 12 constituencies. Gerakan will field three candidates.
Prior to the dissolution of the state assembly, PN held 20 seats.
Here are PN’s candidates for the Kedah state elections:
PAS
- Ayer Hitam – Azhar Ibrahim
- Jitra – Haim Hilman Abdullah
- Kuala Nerang – Yusoff Zakaria
- Pedu – Radzi Amin
- Bukit Lada – Salim Mahmood
- Bukit Pinang – Romani Wan Salin
- Alor Mengkudu – Radhi Mat Din
- Anak Bukit – Rashidi Razak
- Pengkalan Kundor – Mardhiyyah Johari
- Tokai – Hayati Othman
- Sungai Limau – Azam Abd Samat
- Gurun – Baddrol Bakhtiar
- Belantek – Ahmad Sulaiman
- Jeneri – Sanusi Nor
- Bukit Selambau – Azizan Hamzah
- Tanjong Dawai – Hanif Ghazali
- Pantai Merdeka – Shahrir Long
- Kupang – Najmi Ahmad
- Kuala Ketil – Mansor Zakaria
- Merbau Pulas – Siti Ashah Ghazali
- Bandar Baharu – Suffian Yusoff
Bersatu
- Ayer Hangat – Shamsilah Siru
- Kuah – Amar Pared Mahamud
- Kota Siputeh – Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir
- Bukit Kayu Hitam – Halimaton Shaadiah Saad
- Derga – Amri Wahab
- Suka Menanti – Dzowahir Ab Ghani
- Kubang Rotan – Salleh Saidin
- Sungai Tiang – Abdul Razak Khamis
- Guar Chempedak – Abdul Ghafar Saad
- Sidam – Juliana Abdul Ghani
- Bayu – Taufik Yaacob
- Lunas – Khairul Anuar Ramli
Gerakan
- Kulim – Wong Chia Zhen
- Bakar Arang – Tai Kuang Tee
- Kota Darul Aman – Chuah See Seng
