KUALA LUMPUR: Caretaker menteri besar Sanusi Nor will defend his Jeneri seat in the Kedah state polls, with PAS contesting the lion’s share of the 36 state seats.

Apart from Sanusi, Perikatan Nasional will also be fielding former Harimau Malaya captain Baddrol Bakhtiar in Gurun, while former national midfielder Radhi Mat Din will stand in Alor Mengkudu.

The two former footballers will be contesting as PAS members.

PN, however, dropped four of its executive councillors in the previous government from the line-up.

They are Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail, Azman Nasrudin, Firdaus Ahmad and Dr Robert Ling, who were elected representatives for Guar Chempedak, Lunas, Kuah and Sidam, respectively.

Former executive councillors who will be defending their seats are Dr Hayati Othman (Tokai), Siti Aishah Ghazali (Merbau Pulas), Halimaton Shaadiah Saad (Bukit Kayu Hitam), Wan Romani Wan Salim (Bukit Pinang) and Najmi Ahmad (Kupang).

In total, PAS will field candidates in 21 seats, while Bersatu will contest in 12 constituencies. Gerakan will field three candidates.

Prior to the dissolution of the state assembly, PN held 20 seats.

Here are PN’s candidates for the Kedah state elections:

PAS

Ayer Hitam – Azhar Ibrahim Jitra – Haim Hilman Abdullah Kuala Nerang – Yusoff Zakaria Pedu – Radzi Amin Bukit Lada – Salim Mahmood Bukit Pinang – Romani Wan Salin Alor Mengkudu – Radhi Mat Din Anak Bukit – Rashidi Razak Pengkalan Kundor – Mardhiyyah Johari Tokai – Hayati Othman Sungai Limau – Azam Abd Samat Gurun – Baddrol Bakhtiar Belantek – Ahmad Sulaiman Jeneri – Sanusi Nor Bukit Selambau – Azizan Hamzah Tanjong Dawai – Hanif Ghazali Pantai Merdeka – Shahrir Long Kupang – Najmi Ahmad Kuala Ketil – Mansor Zakaria Merbau Pulas – Siti Ashah Ghazali Bandar Baharu – Suffian Yusoff

Bersatu

Ayer Hangat – Shamsilah Siru Kuah – Amar Pared Mahamud Kota Siputeh – Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir Bukit Kayu Hitam – Halimaton Shaadiah Saad Derga – Amri Wahab Suka Menanti – Dzowahir Ab Ghani Kubang Rotan – Salleh Saidin Sungai Tiang – Abdul Razak Khamis Guar Chempedak – Abdul Ghafar Saad Sidam – Juliana Abdul Ghani Bayu – Taufik Yaacob Lunas – Khairul Anuar Ramli

Gerakan

Kulim – Wong Chia Zhen Bakar Arang – Tai Kuang Tee Kota Darul Aman – Chuah See Seng

