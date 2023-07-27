Negeri Sembilan PN chief Ahmad Faizal Azumu says the names will complete its line-up for Negeri Sembilan.

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the coalition’s two remaining candidates in Negeri Sembilan will be announced on Friday.

Faizal said the candidates for Jeram Padang and Bagan Pinang have been finalised but could not be announced earlier today due to technical matters that required a thorough examination.

“We need to examine the matter thoroughly to ensure that it does not cause any issues on nomination day,” Faizal said at a press conference shortly after Negeri Sembilan PN announced its line-up.

Previously, PN announced that it will field candidates in all 36 state seats, but the names for Jeram Padang and Bagan Pinang were not among them.

PN’s candidate in Bagan Pinang will face Barisan Nasional (BN)’s candidate, Najib Isa, the son of former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Isa Abdul Samad.

In Jeram Padang, BN has announced Zaidy Abdul Kadir as its candidate.

Meanwhile, Faizal dismissed the claim that Negeri Sembilan PN was facing difficulties naming its candidates because of a lack of talent.

PN said it will not announce its choice for menteri besar. Instead, it will present its candidates directly to the Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir upon winning the state.

Previously, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had said that Aminuddin Harun would return as menteri besar should the unity government coalition win in the state polls.

