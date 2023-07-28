DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook says the former Penang chief minister had a key role in the party winning the state in 2008.

PETALING JAYA: DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook has defended the party’s decision to field its national chairman, Lim Guan Eng, in the coming Penang state election.

He said Lim had been effective in leading Penang when he was chief minister from 2008 to 2018 and voters will “appreciate his contributions”.

“Lim was the chief minister for two terms after having played an important role in helping the party (and its allies) win Penang in the 2008 general election.

“A lot of changes have been made during his time (as chief minister) and I’m sure voters by and large will appreciate his contributions,” Loke told reporters here after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between MRT Corp and Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation.

He was responding to a question on whether Lim contesting as a candidate in the state polls would affect DAP’s chances.

Lim, who is the Bagan MP, had been named as the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for Air Putih.

Last month, Penang DAP chief Chow Kon Yeow said the party does not have a policy barring an MP from running for a state seat.

On another matter, Loke dismissed Penang caretaker deputy chief minister P Ramasamy’s claim that the party had strayed.

In response, he said DAP remains steadfast in its struggle for the betterment of the country.

“We are part of the federal government now and what is important is to provide stability and ensure the country can progress.

“The party has never changed its goals and objectives. Everyone in the party, including state legislative assembly members and MPs, are working hard towards that.”

Ramasamy, who is also the state DAP deputy chief, was among the five executive councillors who were dropped when the party announced its list of candidates for the state polls, earlier this week.

The others were Wanita DAP chief Chong Eng, former five-term Sungai Puyu assemblyman Phee Boon Poh, Soon Lip Chee and Yeoh Soon Hin.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.