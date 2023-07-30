Wanita PKR deputy chief Juwairiya Zulkifli says she is ready to give Azmin Ali a second straight loss in the polls after his trouncing in Gombak in GE15.

GOMBAK: PKR’s Juwairiya Zulkifli wants to ensure former party deputy president Azmin Ali ‘suffers’ a streak of election losses in Selangor by defeating him in Hulu Kelang in the Aug 12 state polls.

This is the second election in which Azmin will be contesting after his loss in the Gombak parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15) last November. He lost to Selangor PKR chief Amirudin Shari by a whopping 12,729 votes.

Juwairiya, who held the Bukit Melawati seat prior to the dissolution of the state assembly, admitted that she faced a tough fight facing the Perikatan Nasional (PN) information chief but remains unfazed by the Bersatu heavyweight.

The Wanita PKR deputy chief is eager to add to Azmin’s earlier loss, especially since Hulu Kelang is one of three state constituencies that fall under Gombak.

Juwairiya said Azmin’s betrayal of PKR through the Sheraton Move in February 2020 was unacceptable, adding that such actions were unbecoming of a national leader.

“In GE15, the people of Gombak signalled that they were against the dirty politics of treachery. We must prove this once again in this state election by voting (Azmin) out,” she said in an interview with FMT.

Azmin’s candidacy in Hulu Kelang followed months of speculation that the former Selangor menteri besar would not defend his Bukit Antarabangsa seat, which he had represented for three terms since 2008. He was also Hulu Kelang assemblyman for one term from 1999 to 2004.

Amanah’s Saari Sungib, who was the Hulu Kelang assemblyman for three consecutive terms, opted against defending his seat in the Aug 12 polls, citing health reasons.

Juwairiya, who is also Amirudin’s political secretary, admitted being caught off guard by the sudden change of seats for her but was eager to take on the challenge and believed voters would elect the right person.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate described her candidacy in Hulu Kelang as a homecoming of sorts, as she went to school in Lembah Keramat till the age of 17, and still has relatives there.

She also believed that PH had governed Selangor well and was also performing in Putrajaya, while Saari had performed well in looking after the people of Hulu Kelang.