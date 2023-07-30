Police say the CCTV at the location was damaged and not functioning.

PUTRAJAYA: Items linked to narcotic cases have been reported missing after the exhibit store at the Sepang district police headquarters was broken into on Friday.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the incident when contacted by Bernama today, adding that no arrests had been made yet.

“It’s still under investigation. We have to rectify many things first,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

A police report claiming that the store had been ransacked and case items had gone missing went viral recently. Among the items stolen was a bag containing a laptop with information on the exhibits, the report said.

The report also mentioned that checks revealed that the closed circuit camera at the location was damaged and not functioning.