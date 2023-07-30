The quiet village of Kampung Sungai Tembak A is seeing more buzz than usual and helping residents to earn some extra money.

BALING: As election hopefuls begin their second day of campaigning for the Aug 12 state polls, something in a modest village in Baling, Kedah has been pulling in the crowds more than the candidates themselves.

The quiet village of Kampung Sungai Tembak A is seeing more buzz than usual, thanks to a replica of a Nuri helicopter decked in Perikatan Nasional’s dark blue hue and bearing the coalition and PAS emblems.

With the words “Perikatan Nasional” on its tail, the helicopter replica also features a poster of PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and Kedah PN chief Sanusi Nor.

NGO Gerak Amal Bersama spent around RM18,000 to construct the replica, which comes fitted with a TV, a pilot’s seat, air-conditioning and a generator set.

The “helicopter” had been around since Friday, with the crowds from out of town being an economic boon for the local villagers, who sell food and drinks to visitors.

The NGO’s head, Zuhud Ulia, said visitors do not have to pay a fee to take pictures with the “aircraft” or to even enter the replica, which can fit 10 people at a time, though people are encouraged to make contributions to the organisation.

Zuhud said just six people were involved in building the structure over seven months, with its design based purely off pictures and videos of real Nuri helicopters from the internet.

“We didn’t know what a Nuri helicopter would look like since we’ve never seen one up close, so we just checked on Google and YouTube,” the 32-year-old said.

Since the replica was opened to the public, the number of daily visitors to the village is about 300 to 400 people, with some coming from Penang and even the east coast.

“This has helped the villagers as they sell bottled drinks and hot food,” he said, adding that drink vendors could earn between RM300 to RM400 a day thanks to the presence of the structure.

One visitor from Penang, Azhar Harun, said he was awed by the creativity of the youngsters behind the replica.

Meanwhile, in Kampung Charuk Kudung, Belantik, villagers built a ship replica spanning 70 feet, using bamboo and wood found from the forest nearby.

One villager, Abdul Fatah Abu Seman, said it cost them about RM1,500 to build the structure, which was also adorned in PN and PAS emblems, and included a large banner featuring caretaker menteri besar Sanusi Nor.