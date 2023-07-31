Bibi Sharliza Khalid, wife of former menteri besar Isa Samad, plans to leverage her husband’s appeal, but their son Najib Isa is determined to be his own man.

SEREMBAN: The elections to the Negeri Sembilan state assembly are turning out to be a family affair, for the wife and son of a former menteri besar, Isa Samad.

His wife, Bibi Sharliza Khalid, who is contesting the Juasseh seat on a Barisan Nasional ticket, said the people in Negeri Sembilan still appreciated the contributions of her husband.

However, their son, Najib, contesting the Bagan Pinang seat, is determined to escape his father’s shadow and create his own legacy in politics.

Both mother and son agreed that Isa’s influence would be instrumental in their bid to win their respective seats.

Bibi said Isa played a huge role in developing the state for 22 years and still has some influence among the local population.

She admitted that she has leveraged on her husband’s appeal. “But the challenges we face require not only the support of well-known BN figures but also the support of the young people,” she told FMT.

Bibi will face former Kuala Pilah MP Eddin Syazlee Shith, a former deputy minister, in Juasseh. The seat was won by BN in the 2018 general election with a 692-vote majority.

Najib said he has climbed through the ranks since joining Umno in 2000, holding various positions in the Port Dickson division. Earlier this year, he became the division’s deputy chief.

“Leaders come and go, but most importantly, the party’s struggle must continue,” he said.

And while he intends to become his own man, he cannot ignore the fact that his father is still influential in the state, especially in Bagan Pinang, their hometown.

Isa was the longest-serving Negeri Sembilan menteri besar from 1982 to 2004, when he was replaced by Mohamad Hasan, who is now the Umno deputy president

Bagan Pinang was won by BN’s Tun Hairudin Abu Bakar, who defeated PKR’s Mohd Ibrahim Amanula Khan with a 1,935-vote majority.