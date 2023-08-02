Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain says the police have taken a statement from a woman linked to the recording.

PETALING JAYA: Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain says a viral video clip suggesting Perak ruler, Sultan Nazrin Shah’s endorsement of PAS has been classified as a 3R (race, religion and royalty) case.

Razarudin said the police took a statement from a woman in her 40s, who has been linked to the video, yesterday, according to Sinar Harian.

“There have been no arrests so far, and the police have recorded her statement.

“Whether she will be called again depends on the investigation. This is a 3R case as it creates sentiments against the sultan,” he was quoted as saying.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 505 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act, as well as the Sedition Act 1948.

On Tuesday, Razarudin confirmed that 24 reports had been received on the incident and that investigations were ongoing.

Before that, the Perak palace had denounced a video clip which suggested that Sultan Nazrin was endorsing PAS, adding that a police report had been lodged.

Palace spokesman Zahidi Zainuddin said the video, which included an excerpt from a 2013 speech by the then regent of Perak, had been edited and taken out of context.

He said that in the 90-minute speech, Sultan Nazrin presented his analysis of Umno and PAS, the two dominant Malay parties at the time. “His Highness did not only express positive words about PAS (in the 2013 speech) but provided a similar analysis of Umno.”

Zahidi said the speech provided a balanced assessment of PAS and Umno, and warned both parties against dividing the nation.

He also said Sultan Nazrin did not support any political party and did not take sides in politics.