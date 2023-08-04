The 65-year-old celebrity chef says his doctor broke the news to him after running a biopsy twice.

PETALING JAYA: Celebrity chef Redzuawan Ismail, or better known as Chef Wan, has revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In an Instagram post yesterday, Chef Wan, 65, said his doctor broke the news that he has lymphoma cancer following a biopsy of his lymph nodes.

“They had to run it (the biopsy) twice to be sure of the result they got. I indeed have lymphoma cancer,” he said.

He said he was then asked to see oncologist Dr Jay Suriar immediately, who explained all the necessary steps he needed to take.

“First thing will be to undergo a PET scan to see if the cancer has spread to other parts of my organ and finally determine what stage it is in.

“Next Monday morning, I will also do a bone marrow test as lymphoma cancer is also linked to the bone marrow,” he said, adding that he will need to undergo 13 rounds of chemotherapy.

Chef Wan also said the chances of him being cured were between 70% and 80% due to the cancer being discovered relatively early.

“It’s much better to discover this at an early stage than when it’s too late.

“This is life. You simply need to take things one day at a time and in a positive way,” he said.