The opposition coalition also promises to roll out an initiative to help 65,000 families purchase basic goods.

SHAH ALAM: Perikatan Nasional promised to set up a special agency to improve the socioeconomic status of minorities in the state, specifically the Orang Asli and the Indian community, should it win the Selangor elections.

PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said RM50 million would be set aside for this agency, with RM10 million set aside for a special ‘Selangor Harmoni’ fund for NGOs to implement programmes that foster harmony in multiracial communities.

The sum is part of the over RM2 billion that would be allocated should the coalition form the next state government.

“We will also expand the Skim Peduli Sihat and Skim Perlindungan Perubatan to include households that earn RM5,000 and below,” he said when unveiling PN’s manifesto here tonight.

Also present was Selangor PN chief Azmin Ali.

Skim Peduli Sihat is a medical scheme that was rolled out when Azmin, then with PKR, was the Selangor menteri besar.

Muhyiddin also said that PN would introduce an initiative called Bantuan Prihatin Keluarga Selangor that is aimed at helping some 65,000 families by providing RM400 on a monthly basis to buy basic goods.

The state government would set aside RM312 million annually for this initiative.

Muhyiddin added that PN hopes to turn Selangor into a “workforce hub for the future” by creating 100,000 job opportunities in high-skilled fields.

He also said that RM120 million will be allocated to enhance the state’s quality of teaching and learning, including aspects of educational digitisation. The sum will also be used for the construction of integrated science and new technology religious schools.

Financial assistance for Al-Quran and Fardu Ain (Kafa) class fees will also be provided to students from needy families, with an allocation of RM6 million per year.

Meanwhile, RM30 million will be allocated for sports infrastructure in Selangor.

