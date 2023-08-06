The Pakatan Harapan national deputy chairman says caretaker Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari has maintained his focus on the state’s economic recovery post-pandemic.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor DAP chief Gobind Singh Deo insists that Pakatan Harapan has proven itself as a reliable state government after having successfully navigated the Covid-19 pandemic.

The PH national deputy chairman said that caretaker Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari had been focusing on the state’s economic recovery and helping its residents despite the multiple changes in the federal government over the last five years.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, Selangor was one of the states that bought its own vaccines. Why? It’s because we know the pandemic can be solved with vaccination,” said the Damansara MP at a ceramah in Sepang.

“People can go back to work again if (they are vaccinated) and the economy will be back on track again.

“This is what the PH government does for the people instead of politicking… This is the government you can trust (as it is) tried and tested.”

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2016-2019 annual average growth rate for Selangor was 6.4%.

In 2020, the state economy contracted by 5.2% but recovered strongly by 5% in the following year.

The state contributed 24.8% of the country’s national gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021 and a record 25.5% last year.

Meanwhile, DAP vice-chairman Nga Kor Ming urged outstation voters to return to Selangor to vote on Aug 12, adding that it was important for PH to retain Selangor to defend the “good governance” of the state.

“Selangor is the most advanced state in the country, with the most foreign direct investment (FDI).

“Do you see why FDI doesn’t go to Kelantan and Terengganu? It’s because their government is terrible, so they (investors) come to Selangor because they are confident with the PH government here,” said Nga.

The Teluk Intan MP added that Selangor had provided many benefits to its residents, such as free insurance and public transport while continuing to increase its reserves.

“Our reserves never decreased even though we have been giving out benefits. This is because of good governance and no corruption.”