The Pejuang president says Dr Mahathir Mohamad recently celebrated his birthday with Pejuang leaders and members.

KUALA LUMPUR: Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir says his party is still on good terms with its former leader Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He also said his relationship with his father had not changed despite their political differences which saw the country’s longest-serving prime minister quit Pejuang in February.

“In terms of politics, we have different views, but our father and son relationship has not changed, there’s no animosity or ignoring one another,” he told FMT in an interview.

He said Mahathir’s decision to quit Pejuang, the party the former prime minister founded after his sacking from Bersatu, was accepted by the party’s leaders.

“He made his decision and everyone accepted it. We were okay with it, we did not feel hurt or upset by his decision.

“We (Pejuang) still have a good relationship with Mahathir. It is just that he is no longer a member of the party.”

Mukhriz said recently, Mahathir even celebrated his birthday with Pejuang leaders and members.

In February, Mahathir, the former Pejuang chairman, quit the party over its decision to leave the Gerakan Tanah Air coalition.

He later joined Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia, a party led by former Pasir Mas MP Ibrahim Ali. More recently, Mahathir has been pushing his “Malay Proclamation” initiative.

Meanwhile, Mukhriz, a two-time Kedah menteri besar said he had no intention of returning to the post again.

While Pejuang has decided to sit out the upcoming six state elections, Mukhriz said the party is focused on contesting in the next general election.