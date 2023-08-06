Bandar Utama candidate Jamaliah Jamaluddin hopes young people will vote for candidates based on merit rather than TikTok videos or peer influence.

PETALING JAYA: DAP’s Bandar Utama candidate has defended the Undi18 and automatic voter registration initiatives, which political observers say worked in Perikatan Nasional’s favour in the last general election.

“A lot of people have asked me if it was the wrong decision to let 18-year-olds vote but I feel that it is a very progressive decision,” Jamaliah Jamaluddin told FMT in an interview.

“What we should work on is not whether they are too young to vote but rather how we can improve their critical thinking.

“Hopefully in the future young people will choose their representative based on what the candidate or political party can do for the nation rather than based on certain TikTok videos or peer influence,” she said.

Jamilah, who is defending her Bandar Utama seat in Selangor, said political education programmes should encourage critical thinking and discourage voting along racial and religious lines.

It is important that such programmes have bipartisan support, she said.

The Undi18 and automatic voter registration initiatives paved the way for 5.8 million voters above the age of 18 to take part in the last general election, with poll observers later claiming it led to PN unexpectedly winning 74 parliamentary seats.

Separately, Jamaliah said DAP’s collaboration with Umno has been well received by her constituents although she initially had reservations about working with her party’s longtime rivals.

“It took me a little bit of time, but what actually surprised me, and the ones who have been giving me confidence are actually my constituents.

“I can say almost 100% of them believe that the unity government is important for stability and development,” said Jamaliah.

She also criticised opposition leaders for “lacking in substance” and focusing on personal attacks instead of ideas that would benefit the nation.

Jamaliah is facing a three-cornered fight in Bandar Utama against Muda’s Abe Lim and PN’s Nur Aliff Tafid.