The caretaker Selangor menteri besar, however, says his predecessor sometimes took too much time to make a decision.

PETALING JAYA: Caretaker Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari admits that his predecessor Azmin Ali was a good administrator “in certain aspects” when the latter held the post five years ago.

However, he said Azmin was a “micromanager”.

“Sometimes he took too much time when making decisions and was very cautious, like doing calculations,” Amirudin said when asked to rate the Selangor Perikatan Nasional chairman.

He said this in an episode of the Keluar Sekejap podcast that was aired this evening.

Amirudin said Azmin’s tendency to micromanage would be a hindrance to the latter’s dream of one day becoming the prime minister.

“To be a leader, we must trust our team and subordinates. (Only) with this trust can we move forward.”

On a related matter, Amirudin said that when he initially took office, he had to accept that he was not as “big” as his predecessors, namely Azmin and Khalid Ibrahim.

Which is why he decided to take a different approach.

He said he would always bring his team with him.

“Such an approach helped me to carry out my tasks,” Amirudin said, when asked by the host, former Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin how he handled his sudden rise in politics.

Amirudin said he would prioritise the urgent matters, citing the management of the Covid-19 pandemic as an example.

He said he worked with Khairy, the then health minister, and former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob very closely on the matter.

“I even met with Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin many times.

“Because I knew at that time, our priority was to handle the Covid-19 pandemic.”

