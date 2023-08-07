Razarudin Husain says Kedah police would have been informed of any threats if security concerns prevented the PAS leader from attending a ceramah.

PETALING JAYA: The nation’s top cop said Sanusi Nor had personal bodyguards from the police force to protect him, following claims that “security issues” had prevented the caretaker Kedah menteri besar from attending a ceramah.

Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said if there was indeed a threat against Sanusi, the latter’s bodyguards would have informed Kedah police chief Fisol Salleh, Bernama reported.

“But if there are candidates who feel unsafe when going on their campaigns, please lodge a report and we will investigate,” he was quoted as saying.

Razarudin was asked to comment on a claim by Alor Setar MP Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden that Sanusi, who is defending the Jeneri seat, did not attend the Perikatan Nasional ceramah last night due to security issues.

Razarudin said to date none of the candidates had been threatened.

Earlier today, Sinar Harian reported that Sanusi had denied that his absence at the ceramah was because he was threatened or ordered to keep quiet.

Sanusi said he had to attend a central PAS meeting and several other meetings in Kuala Lumpur.

“I travelled by car and returned late. So, of course, I could not attend the programmes I was scheduled to attend. I had to rest,” he was quoted as saying.