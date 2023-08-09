MCA president says the party’s goal right now is to rebuild for the next general election.

PETALING JAYA: MCA president Wee Ka Siong has described the party’s decision not to contest in the upcoming six state elections as a tactical loss it will have to suffer to “win the war”.

“Participation in the state elections could be a reckless act, potentially derailing our efforts to rebuild the party,” Wee said in a video posted today.

He added that the party’s goal right now was to deliver a strong performance in the 16th general election, slated for 2027.

“We aim to fortify our policy framework on the economy, free from any negative influences caused by political bargaining or negotiations,” Wee said.

MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon announced last month that the party would skip the Aug 12 state elections and only help campaign for Umno candidates.

Chong said the decision was made by MCA’s central leadership following “in-depth discussions and analysis”, considering the current political situation.

“(MCA) will implement reforms within the party and rise again. During this period, we will focus our efforts on preparing for the 16th general election,” he said in a statement.

In response, former MCA president Dr Chua Soi Lek was reported to have described the party’s decision as “tragic”, adding that the party was in a pitiful and pathetic state. He said he would have been embarrassed if he were still party president.