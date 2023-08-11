Many in the Klang Valley say they know of the party only because of its president, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

PETALING JAYA: A recent ceramah held by a Muda candidate in Selangor saw an audience of fewer than five. In another part of the state, a ceramah that featured Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman saw more than 50 attendees.

One of those who attended the ceramah which did not feature the former youth and sports minister said he did not know anything about Muda, although he admitted that he was not much into politics.

“But I do know who Syed Saddiq is,” Ahmad Faisal told FMT, when met at the ceramah in Seri Kembangan.

Nazari Ismail, 50, a self-proclaimed “hardcore Pakatan Harapan supporter”, also said he only knows of Muda because of the Muar MP.

The majority of those FMT met in the Klang Valley share the same story.

Several said they were unaware of Muda’s presence at the polls despite the party fielding a majority of its candidates in Selangor.

Muda is contesting in 14 seats: Kuala Kubu Bharu, Bukit Antarabangsa, Dusun Tua, Bandar Utama, Pandan Indah, Taman Templer, Seri Serdang, Subang Jaya, Seri Setia, Kota Anggerik, Batu Tiga, Sentosa, Sungai Kandis and Bukit Gasing

Ivy Koo, 57, said she could only link Muda to Syed Saddiq.

“But what have they (Muda) done? There really isn’t anything we can think of,” she said.

Bukit Antarabangsa resident Aqmal Aiman, 31, said Muda’s candidates have been overshadowed by those from Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional.

While the party has traction on social media, he said, online popularity is not the same as being seen on the campaign trail, “which is crucial in attracting voters”.

“If Muda’s candidates come down (to the ground), I’ll be able to recognise them, but I didn’t see any. So, how are they going to attract any voters?” Aqmal asked.

A management consultant, who only wanted to be known as Farah, and a 38-year-old woman, who identified herself as Dania, said they have not seen many Muda flags and banners in the areas the party is contesting.

However, Natasha Ismail, a voter in Subang Jaya, is familiar with Muda and hopes the party gets more recognition.

“But I don’t see their candidates much,” the 20-year-old student said.

Wan Nur Insyeerah, 25, an intern at an English language centre, said she has a “general idea of what Muda stands for”.

.

While she knows that Muda’s Azad Akbar Khan is vying for the Kota Anggerik seat in a three-cornered fight, she is “not so familiar with the rest of its candidates”.

A Muda leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, admitted that not many turned up for the party’s ceramahs, and blamed it on political fatigue.

The leader, however, said their engagement with the public when the ceramahs were live-streamed was “quite good”.