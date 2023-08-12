The Election Commission says Terengganu, Kedah and Penang have crossed the 60% mark with 64%, 63%, and 60%, respectively.

PETALING JAYA: As of 3pm, the number of eligible voters who had come out to vote was around 58% across the six states, the Election Commission (EC) reported.

The EC said voter turnout is highest in Terengganu with 64%, followed by Kedah (63%), Penang (60%), Selangor (58%) Negeri Sembilan (56)%) and Kelantan (51%), respectively.

All polling stations are scheduled to close at 6pm.

A total of 9,773,571 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the elections taking place in the six states.

The respective state governments had previously decided not to hold their elections simultaneously with the 15th general election (GE15) in November last year

Of the 97,388 eligible early voters comprising policemen, soldiers and their spouses, 72,554, or 74.5%, had cast their ballots on Aug 8.

A total of 529 candidates from nine parties and 41 independent candidates, are vying for the 245 state seats up for grabs.