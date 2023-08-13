Dominic Lau had said a victory for him in Bayan Lepas would be a big win for multiculturalism. The PH candidate was re-elected.

SHAH ALAM: Gerakan president Dominic Lau has conceded defeat in the Bayan Lepas state seat in Penang, after coming 1,889 votes short of victory.

“The results aren’t too positive,” he said this evening.

Before the elections, Lau had said that a victory for him in Bayan Lepas, a Malay-majority seat, would be a victory for multiculturalism as it would prove that being a non-Malay candidate in a Malay-majority seat did not matter when the candidate could care for the welfare of all.

However, he fell 1,889 votes short of proving his point, securing only 13,573 votes to the 15,462 votes that went to Azrul Mahathir Aziz of Pakatan Harapan.

Lau’s candidacy in the seat had upset supporters of PAS, a fellow component member of Perikatan Nasional, who demanded that a Malay candidate be fielded.

The supporters had also threatened to boycott Lau on nomination day.

The Bayan Lepas electorate in 2018 comprised Malays (64.4%), Chinese (29.8%), Indians (5.2%) and others (0.4%).

Lau was quoted by the New Straits Times as saying that he would not step down as the party’s president following his loss.

“What is more important now is that we (Gerakan) have managed to secure at least two seats,” he was quoted as saying.

Some Gerakan members had previously called for him to relinquish his post if he lost in the election.