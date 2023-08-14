This comes amid widespread speculation over who will lead the state administration following PH-BN’s two-thirds win in Saturday’s polls.

PETALING JAYA: Despite swirling speculation over who would become the next Negeri Sembilan menteri besar, Sikamat assemblyman Aminuddin Harun is expected to be reappointed to the top post.

A source with Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan claimed that the matter had been settled, with Aminuddin’s appointment confirmed yesterday.

“All the assemblymen are heading to the Palace (for the swearing-in ceremony),” the source told FMT.

Yesterday, Aminuddin said the next menteri besar will be sworn in at Istana Besar Seri Menanti in Kuala Pilah at 3pm. However, the PKR vice-president said the candidate for the post had not been finalised.

There was speculation that Aminuddin, the caretaker menteri besar, would be replaced in the post.

Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu had said PH should give the position to Negeri Sembilan Barisan Nasional chief Jalaluddin Alias.

PH and BN will form the new state government after securing a two-thirds majority victory in the 36-seat state assembly yesterday.

PH won 17 seats (DAP 11, PKR five, and Amanah one) while BN won 14, all through Umno.

Perikatan Nasional won the remaining five seats through PAS (three) and Bersatu (two). It previously held none.