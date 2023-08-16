Coach decides to reject badminton association’s offer to come back.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has confirmed that former Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) junior development director (singles) Misbun Sidek has officially parted ways with the national governing body.

BAM, in a statement uploaded on social media today, said both parties had reached an agreement and considered the case settled.

“BAM considers the case closed. Now, we’ll turn our focus to preparations for the upcoming 2023 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Junior Championships,” the organisation said.

The 2023 BWF World Junior Championships will be held in Washington, US, from Sept 25 to Oct 8.

On Aug 9, Misbun was reported to have replied to BAM’s offer to persuade him to return following last month’s termination of his contract.

On July 28, BAM, through a special task force led by deputy president V Subramaniam, decided to terminate Misbun’s contract following the national junior team’s failure at last month’s Asian Junior Badminton Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

Misbun had previously left BAM in 2011 before returning in 2017 as the national men’s singles head coach.

In 2020, Misbun was re-designated national youth development director before being made ABM junior development director (singles) last year.