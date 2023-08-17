The former Umno Youth chief says Anwar Ibrahim is faced with the choice of two paths, one that is progressive and another which is conservative.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim faces an ideological dilemma which will shape Malaysian politics for the next few years, says former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin.

“Will he stay true to his progressive and reformist platform or will he continue to push back against PN (Perikatan Nasional) by introducing more conservative policies?” Khairy said in an article on Singaporean portal Fulcrum.

He said Anwar’s efforts to increase Malay support for his unity coalition ahead of last week’s six state elections did not yield desired results.

These efforts include meetings with Islamic figures, visits to Malay belt states, the announcing of assistance programmes, and the ban on watches containing lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer (LGBTQ) elements.

Khairy said provisional data from the polls indicated that Malay support for PN increased from 67% in the last general election to 83% in Saturday’s elections.

“Crucially, in Selangor, arguably Pakatan Harapan’s most important stronghold, Malay support for PN went up from 49% to 73%.

“Early analysis suggests that these gains for PN have largely come from Malay voters. These voters, who had backed Umno previously, transferred their support to the opposition coalition instead of either Umno or PH.”

He said that following the elections, Anwar’s base has urged him to stop “pandering to the Malay right” and focus on growing the economy, introducing reforms, and championing multiculturalism.

“But with such a strong rebuke from Malay voters yet again, Anwar could be tempted to play it both ways: Continue with ethnocentric overtures and programmes and, at the same time, hope the economy improves for ordinary Malaysians,” he said.

Khairy also said Anwar faces a political dilemma following Umno’s dismal performance, in which it won just 19 of the 108 seats it contested.

If Umno fails to reform itself, including removing party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Anwar may have to rethink his strategy, he said.

“He could stick to the current path and head into the next general election by working with Umno and even consider recommending a royal pardon for former prime minister Najib Razak who retains considerable support within the party.”

Alternatively, he said, Anwar could cut ties with Umno and instead enhance PKR and Amanah’s appeal among the Malays or even reach out to Bersatu, a key party in PN.

“While this option might still be unthinkable, stranger things have happened in Malaysian politics before, most recently PH’s unlikely pairing with Umno,” he said.