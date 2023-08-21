Selangor fire and rescue department director says 12 teams fought through the night to douse the inferno that engulfed six factories.

PETALING JAYA: Firefighters from at least half a dozen stations needed at least 12 hours to put out a blaze that raged through six furniture factories at Kampung Baru Sungai Buloh.

Selangor fire and rescue department director Wan Razali Wan Ismail said the fire started at about 4pm yesterday and was successfully put out at 6.05am today.

“At least 12 teams of firefighters from Sungai Buloh, Selayang, Damansara, Rawang, Seksyen 7, Puchong and Taman Tun Dr Ismail were called to the scene, and arrived by 5pm,” he said.

He said no one was harmed in the incident.