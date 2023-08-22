Neow Choo Seong of MCA says the AGC must confirm whether the leaked memo is authentic as it purportedly says the government should drop the case.

PETALING JAYA: An MCA leader has urged the Attorney-General’s Chambers to quickly explain a purportedly leaked internal memo suggesting that the government drop a 1MDB case involving Najib Razak.

Neow Choo Seong of MCA said the AGC must immediately confirm whether the document is authentic or not.

“Among the contents of the alleged internal memo is the conclusion that there was no case to bring against Najib (and former Treasury secretary-general Irwan Serigar Abdullah),” he said.

The case was that involving 1Malaysia Development Bhd and the Abu Dhabi-owned International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC).

“The issue must be clarified swiftly as it also involves Malaysia’s diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates because IPIC is owned by Abu Dhabi,” he said in a Facebook post.

The alleged memo was purportedly sent to the then attorney-general Tommy Thomas by the lead prosecutor in the case, Jamil Airpin, in September 2019.

It said an evaluation of available evidence found that they were “grossly insufficient to prove not even a prima facie case for the six charges, let alone to secure a conviction beyond reasonable doubt”.

The AGC has since said it is probing the leak of the document but did not confirm its authenticity.