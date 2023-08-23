The PH-BN administration will also raise the allowances of imams, bilals, siaks and nazirs within its first 100 days.

PETALING JAYA: The newly formed Selangor government will waive assessment fees for low-cost units and village homes in the state within its first 100 days.

Menteri besar Amirudin Shari also said the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional state administration will raise the allowances of imams, bilals, siaks and nazirs.

He said cash aid of RM1,000 will also be given to 5,000 working women in Selangor to help lower their childcare costs, as well as to 500 farmers and fishermen.

Meanwhile, 1,000 university students will receive book vouchers worth RM200.

These were among PH-BN’s pledges in its manifesto for the recently concluded state election.

“This administration will get to work immediately to implement these five main initiatives within the first 100 days of its formation,” Amirudin said.

“We will work to make Selangor a successful state, not just in Malaysia, but even in the region. Success not just in terms of economy, but also in creating high-paying job opportunities.

“Success not just in terms of the highest gross domestic product (GDP) contribution, but also in coming up with solutions to climate change, specifically floods.”