Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi responds to Sanusi Nor saying Simpang Jeram by-election would enable Perikatan Nasional to get a foothold in Johor.

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has brushed off Sanusi Nor’s claim that the Simpang Jeram state seat by-election would serve as a gateway for Perikatan Nasional (PN) to establish a foothold in Johor.

“Ask him why he said that, I have no right to dispute someone’s insanity,” Zahid told reporters after accompanying Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Suhaizan Kaiat to the nomination centre for the Pulai parliamentary seat by-election this morning.

On Thursday, Sanusi, who is PN’s election director, urged Simpang Jeram voters, who will go to the polls on Sept 9, to “experiment” at the ballot box and vote for the opposition coalition.

“It starts here (in Simpang Jeram) before we take over the state in another two-and-a-half years (when Johor must hold its state election),” he said, according to Berita Harian.

Asked about Suhaizan’s chances in Pulai, Zahid said more work must be done to ensure the unity alliance’s grassroots are on the same page.

“Cooperation between party leaders at both state and national level has been going well. However, I acknowledge that the grassroots need more time,” he said.

Polling day for the Pulai parliamentary seat and Simpang Jeram state seat by-election will be held Sept 9, while early voting has been set for Sept 5.