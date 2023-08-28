Anwar Ibrahim says the government has also agreed to speed up implementation of a national digital identity system using biometric features.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has set a target for 5,000 new startup companies to be created in the digital economy by 2025.

To achieve this goal, he said Putrajaya will implement a “single window” initiative to foster cooperation between the industry and government agencies.

He said Malaysia intends to be among the top 20 countries in the global startup ecosystem by 2030, with Kuala Lumpur turned as a regional startup and digital hub.

Anwar chaired a meeting of the national digital economy council today which agreed to speed up the implementation of a national digital identity (IDN) system based on a person’s biometric features.

The system will be implemented by the national registration department.

“Once completed, IDN will function as a digital self-identification platform that can be trusted in verifying information while acquiring service from providers,” said Anwar in a statement.

“It will ensure online transactions are done in a digital environment that is flexible and safe.”

Anwar also said Putrajaya will continue to enhance public sector digitalisation programmes to guarantee a sustainable digital development to drive the national digital transformation agenda.