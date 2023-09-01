Khaled Nordin says some supporters cannot accept the alliance with Pakatan Harapan, while Ahmad Maslan says the absence of BN’s ‘dacing’ logo on the ballot paper is a challenge.

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional faces the risk of seeing its hardcore supporters boycotting the coming by-elections for the Pulai parliamentary seat and Simpang Jeram state seat, says Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Khaled admitted that there were a number of BN supporters who still could not accept the coalition being allies with Pakatan Harapan.

He said it is now up to BN’s election machinery to explain why and convince its supporters to vote for PH’s candidates come polling day on Sept 9.

“When hardcore supporters see that BN is not contesting in the by-elections, they might not know who to support. We have to handle this and we can’t take it lightly.

“Therefore, we believe that when supporters see party leaders working with (their PH counterparts) and supporting the PH candidates, they will follow suit.

“There are some (grassroot members) who won’t budge, but to me, the reality is we have to accept that our supporters are still confused as to why we need to work with PH,” said the Johor Umno chief.

A challenge without ‘dacing’ logo

Separately, Johor Umno deputy chief Ahmad Maslan said that it would be a challenge for BN’s machinery to “clarify” with its supporters on how to vote in the by-elections, given the absence of BN’s familiar “dacing” logo on the ballot paper.

Both by-elections are being contested by candidates from PH, whose opponents are from the opposition Perikatan Nasional.

Ahmad said it was important to ensure the coalition’s supporters do not get confused and end up voting for the wrong candidate on polling day.

“We expect the BN machinery to explain (to voters that) candidates representing the unity government will be under the PH logo on the ballot papers, especially veteran voters who are used to seeing the BN logo (the “dacing”) in every election.

“This time we are using the PH logo, so it is a bit challenging for us to clarify (this with voters), but it can be done,” he said, according to Bernama.

Observers had said that PN’s major gains in the recent six state elections were partly due to Umno voters shifting allegiances to PN, led by former Umno deputy president Muhyiddin Yassin.

Umno had won only 19 of the 108 state seats it contested on Aug 12, following an equally dismal performance in the 15th general election last November, where it claimed only 26 of the 120 constituencies it contested.

The Pulai parliamentary by-election and Simpang Jeram state by-election are being held following the death of the incumbent, Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.