Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain says the authorities decided to defer the matter as the PAS president is unwell.

PETALING JAYA: Police have decided to postpone taking a statement from PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang over a speech in which he allegedly questioned the Pardons Board.

Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain confirmed the matter with Utusan Malaysia. He said police were told Hadi was unwell.

“The police officer was informed by Hadi’s aide that Hadi was still unwell and asked for the questioning to be deferred,” he was quoted as saying.

Hadi was scheduled to have his statement taken at his office this evening.

On Monday, it was reported that Hadi was being investigated under the Sedition Act after he allegedly questioned the Pardons Board’s authority to pardon convicted criminals.

Speaking at a ceramah in Johor, while campaigning for the Simpang Jeram by-election, Hadi was reported to have claimed that the process of pardoning a criminal was not in line with Islamic teachings.

The investigation is being carried out by Bukit Aman’s Classified Crime Investigation Unit.

Hadi is also being investigated over his claim in March that Perikatan Nasional was attempting to topple the government.

He has previously said he would cooperate fully with the authorities.