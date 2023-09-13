Mukhriz Mahathir says Perikatan Nasional should consider signing a pact with Pakatan Harapan or joining the unity government to represent the Malays.

KUALA LUMPUR: Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir has suggested that Pakatan Haparan “push” Umno out of the unity government, claiming the Barisan Nasional lynchpin is “the source of all political problems” in the country.

The former Jerlun MP said that since Umno only has 26 MPs, and Barisan Nasional 30 in total, the unity government would not collapse without the party or coalition’s support.

“After that, perhaps Perikatan Nasional should consider signing a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) with PH or joining the unity government as the party that represents the Malays,” he said at a press conference here today.

While acknowledging that PH and PN had significant differences and ideologies, Mukhriz said the whole of Malaysia would benefit if the two coalitions were to work together.

“If both of them (PH and PN) can agree not to take Umno, then the status quo will be maintained,” he said.

In the press conference, Muhkriz also raised concerns about recent decisions made in a few high-profile court cases that appeared to point towards the “incompetence” of the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

He demanded that the newly appointed attorney-general establish a timeline to resolve the case involving deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who recently received a discharge not amounting to an acquittal in his corruption trial.

“Pejuang also urges the new attorney-general to implement a new directive, where any high-profile prosecution case, or any case that has reached the defence stage, must be continued and decided by the court,” Mukhriz said.

On a separate note, Mukhriz said the Pejuang leaders would be more than happy to join the “Selamatkan Malaysia” rally planned by Perikatan Nasional on Sept 16.

He said Pejuang’s party constitution aligns with PN’s in seeking to fight corruption in Malaysia. However the party has not received an invitation to join the rally.

