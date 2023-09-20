The by-election was called following the death of Umno assemblyman Johari Harun in a plane crash last month.

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional has named Amizar Abu Adam as its candidate to defend the Pelangai state seat in Pahang on Oct 7.

Amizar is a Bentong Umno committee member.

The by-election is being held following the death of Umno assemblyman and exco member Johari Harun in the plane crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam on Aug 17.

Last week, Bernama quoted Pahang BN chief Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail as saying the party will not take the by-election lightly even though the seat has been its stronghold for decades.

Nominations will be held on Saturday, and early voting has been set for Oct 3.

In the 15th general election, Johari won with a majority of 4,048 votes, defeating Perikatan Nasional candidate Kasim Samat, Pakatan Harapan candidate Ahmed Wafiuddin Shamsuri and Isa Ahmad of Pejuang.

In announcing Amizar’s candidacy, Pahang Umno chief Wan Rosdy said next month’s by-election should be the one to break PN’s “green wave”.

He said on paper, BN’s chances look good, with 4,000 votes from BN and about 2,000 more expected from PH. He said there are about 16,400 voters in the constituency.

“But we can’t take these numbers at face value. The state elections in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah showed changes in the voting patterns of the Malays which is often linked to the green wave,” the Pahang menteri besar said.

“A win here in Pelangai would put a stop to this wave, so I urge all party members to come out in full force.”

Wan Rosdy said with more than 3,000 Umno members in Pelangai, he hoped at least 90% would cast their votes on polling day.

Later, Amizar, who was born and bred in Felda Chemomoi, told reporters that he was honoured to defend the seat and continue the legacy of its former assemblyman.

Meanwhile Bernama reported BN deputy chairman Mohamad Hasan as saying that members must back the coalition’s candidate and not sabotage his chances.

“There should be no disputes. Instead, there should be a consensus so that we will not be defeated. We must maintain our record in Pelangai so that it continues to be a BN stronghold,” he was quoted as saying.

He also said there was a need to maintain the majority won by Johari or improve on it.

“The important thing is for us to make sure that all the 3,000 plus Umno members come out to vote on polling day. If everyone does their part, we are assured of 20% of the votes.”

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.