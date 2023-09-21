Bukit Aman’s criminal investigation department director Shuhaily Zain says others might be called in to have their statements taken.

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirteen individuals have been questioned to facilitate a probe into two separate allegations of sexual assault and defamation involving an Indonesian influencer and a popular preacher, Bukit Aman’s criminal investigation department (CID) said.

CID director Shuhaily Zain said that the female influencer alleged that she was raped by the preacher, Bernama reported.

The preacher, meanwhile, lodged a police report claiming he had been defamed.

Shuhaily also denied claims that police had seized the influencer’s mobile phone but said “it was taken under existing legal provisions to facilitate investigations”.

“There are legal provisions to take it (the phone) to assist in investigations because the police want to check the contents against her allegations.

“For now, the police are still investigating (the case) and there may be a need to call several other witnesses for their statements,” he was quoted as saying.

Suhaily added that the influencer was still in the country.

He also said that an apology by a man claiming to be her father could not be included in their probe as it was issued in Indonesia and it was a matter for the republic’s authorities.