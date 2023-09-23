The app will link Rapid Bus, Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s GoKL buses and the Selangor state government’s Smart Selangor buses.

PETALING JAYA: A mobile app on all bus routes in the Klang Valley will be launched later this year to provide a smoother and more efficient service.

Rapid Bus CEO Yazurin Sallij Yassin said the mobile app is currently in the data collection phase.

It is being jointly developed by Rapid Bus, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (which runs free GoKL buses) and the Selangor government (for its Smart Selangor buses).

Last month transport minister Loke Siew Fook said the ministry and the land public transport agency would coordinate bus service routes in the Klang Valley to avoid duplication of routes.

Transit feeder buses from Monday

Rapid Bus also announced today that two feeder bus routes will begin operations on Monday to connect rail transit stations for residents in Puchong, Seri Kembangan and Cheras.

The service is a three-month trial for routes T545 (Putra Permai MRT station-Puchong Perdana LRT station) and T569 (Serdang Raya MRT station-Batu 11 MRT station), Bernama reported.

They will operate daily from 6am to 11.30pm at 15-minute intervals. The fare will be RM1 for a one-way trip.

The T545 route will serve residents at Puchong Indah flats, Vista Millennium, Lakeview Homes, Lakehaven Homes, Pangsapuri Seri Pelangi, Taman Puchong Utama 10 (West) and Taman Puchong Utama 12.

The T569 route involves stops such as Plaza Kasturi, Taman Taming Jaya, Komersial Taming Jaya, South City Plaza, Taman Sg Besi Indah (South), Taman Bukit Belimbing and Kampung Baru Balakong.

Rapid Bus chief operating officer Ku Jamil Zakaria said users can download the PULSE app to plan their journey, use Google Maps to find out bus locations, or visit Rapid KL’s website at https://myrapid.com.my