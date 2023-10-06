The rice importer says all rice brought into the country goes through rigorous quality checks and inspection processes.

PETALING JAYA: Rice importer Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas) has denied claims in a viral video that its rice products have been mixed with plastic rice, in response to the video.

The company said it consistently ensures a high level of compliance with certification standards, with strict quality monitoring at every stage of its rice procurement for both its imported and local supplies.

“In response to claims of the existence of plastic rice in the local market, Bernas gives an assurance that the imported rice supplied is genuine and safe for public consumption,” it said.

Last week, a video clip depicting material resembling plastic in cooked rice sparked concerns about the quality of rice available in the local market amid an ongoing rice shortage.

Bernas advised the public not to believe fake news, adding that it will not hesitate to take action against those who seek to tarnish the company’s reputation.

“If the public has any inquiries or finds any suspicious elements in Bernas’s rice products that they have purchased, please send an official complaint to [email protected].”