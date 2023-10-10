Kuala Lumpur recorded the highest amount of investments with RM16.2 billion, followed by Kedah and Selangor, between January and June.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia achieved 60.3% of the RM220 billion investment target for 2023 as at June, said investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz.

In a written Dewan Rakyat reply, Tengku Zafrul said the country had recorded RM132.6 billion in approved investments from January to June 2023.

“Malaysia has attracted a total of RM132.6 billion in approved investments in the services, manufacturing and primary sectors, involving 2,651 projects, and this is expected to create 51,853 job opportunities in the country.

“Domestic direct investment (DDI) was the main contributor with approved investments totalling RM69.3 billion (52.2%), while foreign direct investment (FDI) contributed RM63.3 billion (47.8%),” he said.

Tengku Zafrul said RM58.8 billion of foreign investments came from 10 countries, namely Singapore, Japan, the Netherlands, China, the British Virgin Islands, Hong Kong, South Korea, the US, Italy, and the Seychelles.

The investments were mostly in the manufacturing (RM32.6 billion) and services (RM24.9 billion) sectors.

Some RM23.1 billion in investments were in the information and communications industry, followed by electrical and electronics (RM11.9 billion), machinery and equipment (RM9.1 billion), transport equipment (RM4.2 billion) and primary metal products (RM2.3 billion).

Tengku Zafrul added that Kuala Lumpur recorded the highest amount of investments at RM16.2 billion, followed by Kedah (RM11.9 billion), Selangor (RM11.4 billion), Johor (RM9.5 billion) and Sarawak (RM3.2 billion).