PETALING JAYA: Malaysian badminton ace Ng Tze Yong stormed into the singles final of the Arctic Open in Vantaa, Finland, in style after defeating seventh seed Kanta Tsuneyama by 21-12, 21-16.

The unseeded Tze Yong gave the Japanese no chance with his accurate net play and well-placed smashes taking a 11-4 lead at the break before wrapping up the first game 21-12 in 16 minutes.

Tze Yong, the world No 19, was again in his element in the second game when he took an early lead at 5-2 within four minutes.

The Malaysian took only 10 minutes to lead 11-3 at the break. Tsuneyama, who is ranked No 16 in the world ranking, fought hard and reduced the deficit by taking four straight points to make it 7-11.

Tze Yong then raced to a 16-11 lead but had to overcome a determined fightback by Tsuneyama before wrapping up the match in about 48 minutes in 21-16.

Yesterday, Tze Yong upset China’s world No four Lu Guang Zu, also in straight matches 21-11, 21-18 in the semi-final. He will now meet the winner of the match between his compatriot Lee Zii Jia and Denmark’s world No 10 Anders Antonsen in the semi-finals to be played later today.