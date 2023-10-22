Party president Wee Ka Siong says there has been a clear challenge to the previously held spirit of consensus between the coalition partners.

PETALING JAYA: MCA is prepared to chart its own path if any party in Barisan Nasional decides to officially form new ties and abandons its current allies in the coalition, says party president Wee Ka Siong.

He said the party was ready to be “independent” even if it meant starting all over again.

“Most importantly, MCA must insist on being a political party and not a welfare organisation,” he said in his speech at the party’s 70th annual general meeting today, The Star reported.

According to Wee, in 1951, when MCA’s founder Tan Cheng Lock transformed MCA from a welfare organisation into a political party, he encountered significant resistance from within.

“At that time, he (Tan) said: ‘If MCA remains as a welfare organisation, I will not stay in MCA. My view is that MCA is a political party.’

“That is the conviction of our predecessor that we will continue to hold on to,” he said.

Wee said the political landscape saw a shift after the 15th general election (GE15), which altered the dynamics among BN’s component parties.

“There has been a clear challenge to the previously held spirit of consensus,” he said.

However, he stressed that MCA must continue to collaborate with individuals across BN’s component parties with shared principles to enact reform and reestablish the coalition’s core values.

The Ayer Itam MP also said that MCA must plan a strong comeback to return to mainstream politics in the next general election.

“As the parties that were actively involved in the establishment of our country, we cannot forever be an affiliated member that is subject to others’ discretionary power,” he added.

No ‘comprehensive cooperation’ with DAP

Meanwhile, MCA deputy president Mah Hang Soon had in his speech earlier, ruled out a “comprehensive cooperation” with DAP, adding that it was not necessary nor the right time for it.

“MCA has been the target of attacks and smears by DAP for decades; the party became their subject for political annihilation. The accumulation of negative sentiments against the party cannot be easily dismissed,” he said.

He claimed that DAP is still treating MCA as a punching bag and placing blame on the party for their own shortcomings.

However, Mah said if DAP aligns with MCA’s principles, both parties could continue to collaborate on particular matters to protect the interests of the Chinese community.