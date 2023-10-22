Cops say the international online prostitution business has been raking in up to RM1 million in profits a month since 2021.

GEORGE TOWN: Police raided a call centre involved in international online prostitution business that has been raking in up to RM1 million in profits a month.

They detained 11 people during the 5.30pm raid at the Bayan Baru commercial centre in Balik Pulau on Friday.

Barat Daya police chief Kamarul Rizal Jenal said five men and six women were detained, aged between 21 and 65.

This included the 33-year-old mastermind and his 65-year-old mother.

Police raided the centre, located on the third floor of the commercial centre following complaints from the public and police surveillance.

Investigations revealed that the centre had been operating since December 2021.

“Initial investigations revealed that those detained were call centre operators who promoted the prostitution business to clients.

“They also managed bookings for clients, including clients looking for sex services in Australia,” he told reporters during a press conference here today.

Kamarul said the centre served as a “middleman” to promote and advertise prostitution services as well as putting up images of about 120 girls involved in prostitution.

He said the modus operandi of the syndicate was to serve as a “middleman” in carrying out transactions between the client and the woman of their choice for prices ranging from A$200 to A$3,000 (RM950 to RM13,302), according to services required from the women.

The women paid commissions for the transactions to the syndicate. Investigations revealed the centre was raking in about RM30,000 a day, or about RM1 million a month.

According to the syndicate’s website, which also has networks in Australia, 120 prostitutes offered their services through the centre, operating 24 hours a day.

Kamarul said the call centre operators, who worked on two shifts, were paid between RM3,000 and RM8,000 a month.

The 33-year-old mastermind is believed to have worked in Australia before and travelled frequently to Australia. He is believed to have established contacts with prostitution syndicates in Australia.

During the raid, police confiscated computers and tablets, 161 handphones, furniture and a car.

The suspects have been remanded for six days until Oct 26 for investigations.