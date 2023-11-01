Ex-PKR Youth leader Thiban Subramaniam says the end to subsidies and price controls for chicken raises concerns about price increases before the festive celebration.

PETALING JAYA: A former PKR Youth deputy chief has called for the government to enforce special price controls on selected items to ensure no price increases ahead of Deepavali, which falls on Nov 12.

Thiban Subramaniam said the agriculture and food security ministry’s announcement that it would terminate the subsidies and price controls for chicken from Nov 1 has raised concerns about the increase in chicken prices just before the festive celebration.

“The government should enforce special price controls for the Deepavali season to ensure no price increases for chicken and other essential goods.

“The domestic trade and cost of living ministry can also carry out a ‘special Deepavali operation’ to ensure price-controlled items are sold at the stipulated prices,” he said in a Facebook post.

Thiban said while rationalising subsidies is a bold move to ensure no subsidy wastage, it must be handled effectively to avoid sudden price hikes and supply disruptions as people prepare for the Deepavali celebration.

Last week, agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu announced the end to subsidies and price controls on the sale of chicken, effective Nov 1.

“With only 12 days left until the Deepavali celebration, the reality is that many are still unable to make preparations or go shopping due to financial constraints and the increasing cost of living,” he said.

Thiban added that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim should consider granting an additional public holiday for Deepavali, as has been provided for other celebrations, as a gesture of respect for the sentiments, sacrifices, and importance of the Indian community celebrating Deepavali.

“If this cannot be fulfilled, I humbly request the prime minister to at least consider granting a special additional holiday for public servants, public higher education institutions, and schools for those of Indian descent to celebrate Deepavali,” he said.

As Deepavali falls on a Sunday, the public holiday falls on Monday, Nov 13.

Meanwhile, he also urged the government to expedite the payment of Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR), as was done during the Aidilfitri and Aidiladha celebrations in 2023, to alleviate the people’s financial burden.

“If the prime minister can approve the payment of phase 4 of the STR before the Deepavali celebration, it will not only alleviate the burden of the majority of the impoverished population, but also demonstrate the government’s concern for those in need.”