PKR’s Hassan Karim previously said it would be tough for Umno to woo Malay voters as long as Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is at the helm of the party.

PETALING JAYA: Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi has hit back at PKR’s Hassan Karim for pushing the party to revamp its leadership.

Earlier today, the Pasir Gudang MP told FMT that Umno needs a fresh leader with integrity and charisma to help it regain support among Malays — a key factor behind Barisan Nasional’s dismal performance in recent elections.

Hassan said that while the Pakatan Harapan component parties of PKR, DAP and Amanah could retain the coalition’s non-Malay support at the next polls, it would be tough for Umno to woo Malay voters as long as Ahmad Zahid Hamidi still helms the party.

“That is the problem with Hassan … He and several other PKR leaders lack self-awareness,” said Puad.

The Rengit assemblyman said that instead of commenting on other parties’ leaders, Hassan should urge Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PKR president, to replace PKR ministers who he said were underperforming.

“What has (economy minister) Rafizi Ramli done for the people’s economy apart from introducing the central database hub (Padu),” said Puad of the database launched on Jan 2 that is aimed at ensuring the efficient delivery of targeted subsidies.

“Don’t forget, the Sarawak premier also made negative comments about the education minister from PKR. Why is Hassan silent (on this)?”

Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg yesterday criticised the constant changes in the country’s education policies, stating that not enough emphasis is being placed on mastering the English language.

“Sometimes (when) a new minister takes over, a certain policy is taken. (Then when) the next minister comes, it changes,” he said at an event in Kuala Lumpur.

However, he did not say whether he was referring to the current education minister, Fadhlina Sidek, who is also the Wanita PKR chief.

Meanwhile, Puad said Zahid enjoys the support of Umno’s grassroots, going on to suggest that Hassan should look at the issues surrounding online voting at PKR’s elections.

PKR’s election committee was criticised in 2022 for allegedly ignoring complaints made by several candidates about the online voting system used during the party polls held that year.

Anwar’s former aide, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, said the ADIL app used for online voting was problematic and questioned its reliability.

He also said claims in a PKR audit report that the voting system was hacked were an attempt by the committee to deflect attention from its failure to uphold transparency in the voting process.